YAKIMA, WA - A man and a woman are in jail after burglarizing homes in Yakima.

On February 12, 2019, at 8:16 a.m., Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of Bristol Court for a report of a burglary in progress.

The female victim was home alone and told dispatch that a man hit the front door of her home with a crowbar, trying to force entry. The victim was able to give YCSO a good description of the man and the white pickup truck in the driveway.

The vehicle and suspects left the scene before deputies arrived, but deputies still found the suspects and vehicle on Barrett Road, about 300 feet from the house leaving a different house. The suspects were arrested and positively identified by the victim.

The suspects - a man and a woman - were booked into the county jail for residential burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, and theft warrants.

No injuries were reported. YCSO thanks the Yakima Police Department for their assistance.