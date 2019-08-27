MILTON-FREEWATER, OR - On Sunday, August 25, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Urbano Miranda Cazares Jr, 28, at a house on Highway 332 near Milton-Freewater.

Deputy Jeff Brown arrived at the house after Cazares’ family reported that he was inside the house and in violation of the restraining order. Cazares Jr. was armed with a knife when Deputy Brown found him in one of the bedrooms. Cazares Jr. held the knife to his own throat and threatened to kill himself. Deputy Brown tried to talk Cazares Jr. into dropping the knife, but Cazares Jr. refused and said he was not going back to jail.

Five more UCSO deputies, an OSP Trooper and two Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to help. Another deputy started speaking with Cazares Jr. and was able to calm him to the point where he put the knife down. The deputies then safely took Cazares Jr. into custody.

The UCSO says, "The deputies negotiated with Cazares Jr. for nearly an hour. They showed great restraint in de-escalating the situation. No one was injured during the incident. UCSO thanks our partner agencies for their response and assistance."

Deputies booked Cazares Jr. in the Umatilla County Jail and charged him with Violation of a Restraining Order.. He was scheduled for a mental health evaluation with Lifeways.