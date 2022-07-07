KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A 40-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested in connection with thefts from the Airport Safe Storage facility on July 5. Deputies with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office found a stolen U-Haul truck, utility trailer and three travel trailers.
The thefts were reported to KCSO at 11:57 p.m. on July 5, when the manager told 9-1-1 a man had stolen a utility trailer off the property. The owner was called to the scene and confirmed no one had permission to take the trailer.
One Deputy spotted the stolen trailer around an hour later at the Kittitas County Fairgrounds. It was parked in the RV parking area with a stolen U-Haul pickup, according to the press release. Next to the two stolen vehicles was a travel trailer, which was later determined as also stolen. The door was open, so KCSO deputies and Ellensburg Police Department officers were able to find the 40-year-old man inside and arrest him.
Two other trailers were found nearby, also stolen. The man was caught on video stealing the three travel trailers and the utility trailer in the U-Haul, according to the press release. He was transported to jail and booked on four counts of first degree theft and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Some of the items inside one of the travel trailers did not belong to the trailer owners. Deputies believe these items are also stolen. KCSO says it is still investigating these items. It encourages Airport Safe Storage tenants to check their units and make sure nothing is missing, as the total number of victims is unknown.
Anyone with missing items should contact KCSO at 509-925-8534 referencing case S22-08097.
