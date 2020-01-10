PROSSER, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a murder that happened in Prosser late Thursday night.

According to deputies on scene, the hospital called in a stabbing victim. The victim, only described as an adult male later died at the hospital.

During their initial investigation, deputies found out the victim was dropped off at the hospital by a third party. Early indications show the victim and the suspect may have known each other.

At the this time no arrests have been made nor has a suspect been identified.

Deputies say there is no danger to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.