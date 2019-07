MOXEE, WA - Police are investigating after finding a body near Beauchene Road in Moxee.

The body was found early Friday morning. Police aren't releasing the name of the person found dead, but they are saying he was involved in an incident prior to finding him dead.

No word yet on the cause of his death. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office will be taking over the investigation.

This is a developing story, more updates to come.