Deputies look into gunfire as the possible cause of brush fire in Finley

FINLEY, WA - Benton County Sheriff Deputies say a brush fire in the Finley area may have been started because of people shooting in the dry conditions.

The fire is burning in the area of Meals and Ayers Rd. It started around 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Fire personnel and deputies are on the scene. Firefighters are doing burn out operations off a two track road to stop the fire's progression to the west and north. They've successfully been able to stop the progression on the east.

Firefighters say so far the fire has burned about 10 acres.

Deputies are asking the public to stay away from the area while firefighters work on getting the blaze under control.