BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted person after patrolling for stolen vehicles and talking with citizens. After serving a search warrant, deputies recovered 200 grams of fentanyl and a gun. The man is being held on felony charges.
Deputies recover 200 grams of fentanyl
Tags
Karlee Van De Venter
Digital Content Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures of 98 to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Kennewick
74°
Clear
100° / 73°
11 PM
73°
12 AM
69°
1 AM
67°
2 AM
64°
3 AM
62°
Most Popular
Articles
- This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Washington
- Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick
- BREAKING: Fire crews are on scene of a fire in Benton County this afternoon
- Missing person found dead in Lake Cle Elum in Kittitas County Saturday morning
- Bin pile causes fire, power outage north of Grandview
- Four shot, one dead in early morning shooting in North Spokane
- UPDATE: Police ID body found in Walla Walla park
- Oregon leaders respond to Sunday's Bend shooting
- Kennewick police investigate deadly stabbing
- New Love's Travel Stops opens in Pasco
Images
Videos
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
More from this section
© Copyright 2022 NBC Right Now , 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.