Deputies recover stolen cougar statue from Howard Amon Park

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
The Benton County Sheriff's Office has found the cougar statue that was stolen from Howard Amon Park. Deputies recovered the statue and returned it to the city of Richland Parks and Recreation to be put back.
A home just outside of Benton City was being rented out when the homeowners returned and reported seeing the statue. They called BCSO, who obtained a search warrant.
When the statue was found, it was removed from the home. It was too big for standard patrol cars, much to deputies' disappointment, and needed to hitch a ride, as the statue is described as true-to-size.
Charges will be filed for the incident should a suspect(s) be determined, but deputies imagine this may never occur given the circumstances. It is likely more than one person acted to steal the cougar and an investigation is pending.
