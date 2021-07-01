Deputies rescue 3 people after their boat sank in the Columbia River

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol rescued two men and a 16-year-old boy that were stranded in the Columbia River Tuesday near Wanapum State Park after their boat sank.
At 9:07 pm, Deputies launched from Wanapum State Park and found two men and a sixteen-year old boy afloat near the middle of the river, which is over a mile and a half wide in that area. The three, from Selah, Toppenish, and Yakima, were safely taken back to the boat launch with no injuries.
They told deputies rising wind and waves overwhelmed their 20 foot pleasure craft. They were unable to bail fast enough in the rough conditions. Their vessel took on more and more water and finally sank. One of the three was able to call 911 while in the water. All three were wearing Personal Floatation Devices (PFD’s) at the time of the incident. In these conditions, their PFD’s undoubtedly saved their lives.
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office also want to take this opportunity to urge everyone who recreates on the water during the coming holiday weekend to be careful:
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office also want to take this opportunity to urge everyone who recreates on the water during the coming holiday weekend to be careful:
- Use the equipment appropriate to your activity and body of water, including PFD’s.
- Know your limits and stay within them.
- Recognize the danger of cold water, even when it’s hot outside.
- Boat sober!