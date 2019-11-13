KENNEWICK, WA - Law enforcement agencies are searching for a burglary and assault suspect.

Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies say the burglary and attack happened sometime around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say leads in their investigation lead them to the Econo Lodge just off of State Route 395 in Kennewick.

A person of interest is in custody but the suspect is still on the loose.

This is an ongoing investigation so details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more.