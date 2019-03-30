FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Franklin County Sheriff Deputies are searching for a missing woman who they believe may be in danger.

Deputies responded to the missing person's report at a home north of Pasco on Friday at 3:18 a.m.

54-year-old Estela Torres Rodriguez was last seen at the home she shares with her son and his girlfriend on Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Estela Torres Rodriguez is 5'3, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies are also looking for Tiburcio Larios Rodriguez and Clemente Rodriguez Torres for questioning along with Rodriguez's car: a white 2006 Buick Rendezvous SUV with license plate BGM1666.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.