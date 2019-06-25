Deputies search for roll over crash suspect

BENTON CITY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's deputies and Washington State Patrol are looking for a driver involved in a single truck rollover crash.
Deputies say the crash happened around midnight in the area of State Route 225 and N River Road.
Officials say the truck drove off the road down a steep embankment.
After their initial investigation, they say the driver tried to back up the embankment which caused the truck to roll.
The driver fled the scene and has not been identified.
If you have any information, contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office or Washington State Patrol.