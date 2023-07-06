Deputy Prosecutor Amy Yarger Arraignment in court.

YAKIMA, Wash.- Judge Paul Sander from Lower District Court at Kittitas County held the court arraignment, and addressed the prosecution, the defense, and the plaintiff, Amy Yarger.
Yarger had a stand-in lawyer because her contracted lawyer was absent due to a death in the family. The substitute lawyer in place, Etoy Alford asked for the arraignment to be postponed for this very same reason, however, Judge Sander denied it.
The prosecution team, Maureen Astley, Franklin County Chief Criminal Prosecutor, and Deputy Prosecutor Josh Cuevas, requested a temporary order of protection that was granted. Yarger must stay away from the victim until a hearing is set for its dismissal.
Yakima County Deputy Prosecutor Amy Yarger is being charged with fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. A fourth-degree assault charge is classified as a gross misdemeanor in Washington state with possible jail time of up to 364 days and up to $5,000 in fines.
There will be a Pretrial Confirmation Hearing on August 17th, to determine whether there is enough evidence to establish if Yarger committed the crimes she's being charged with.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.