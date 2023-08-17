YAKIMA, Wash.- After being charged with fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation on June 20, Yakima County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, Amy Yarger, has agreed to a Stipulated Order of Continuance to drop the enhancement of sexual motivation from her charges.
Lower Kittitas County District Court Judge Paul Sander signed off on the order that allows the Franklin County Prosecutors' Office to refile the charge if the order is violated.
As part of the Order of Continuance, Yarger will have to pay a $150 monitoring fee and undergo an alcohol and drug evaluation. If necessary, the attorney will have to enter into treatment within 60 days.
Yarger will also have to honor a no-contact order and avoid criminal offenses before August 15, 2024, when she will appear in court next.
Franklin County's Gray Blair and Yarger's attorney, Adoflo Banda, agreed the compliance will be monitored by the Prosecutor's Office and Probation department in Franklin County.
Because Yarger works as an attorney for Yakima County, Prosecutor Joe Brusic requested Franklin County and Kittitas County agencies to avoid conflicts of interest.
Yarger has been on unpaid administrative leave from the Special Assault Unit since at least June 26.
