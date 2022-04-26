WALLA WALLA, WA - From Washington D.C. to eastern Washington, electronic health records are being tested in Spokane and Walla Walla which is the first of its kind in the nation.
After Spokane, Walla Walla will be the second home in the entire nation for a pilot program of electronic health records for veterans.
Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, Donald Remy met with leadership, staff, and labor unions at the Walla Walla VA Medical Center to discuss how things are going with this electronic health service.
Under President Joe Biden’s $119 billion budget to prioritize veteran medical care, the VA is actually looking to expand services in the Tri-Cities. Deputy Secretary Remy said Tri-Cities has the largest number of veterans closest to Walla Walla.
During the pandemic, many services went virtual; hence why the VA is trying to make electronic health records for veterans. Walla Walla used to use MyHealtheVet but now Walla Walla and Spokane are the only two VA centers in the country using MyVAHealth.
"I want our veterans to be able to say they love the healthcare resources they are getting," said Remy.
When using MyHealtheVet for Walla Walla and Spokane services, you’ll be directed to my-v-a-health using the same login credentials.
"These electronic records will be able to show everything from your first vaccine while serving in the military," said Remy.
It’s important to note that my-v-a-health is only used in Spokane and Walla Walla; therefore, if you ever get services other places, you might not see your medical records or information on my-v-a-health but on MyHealtheVet instead.
In a press release today, Congressman Dan Newhouse expressed his dissatisfaction with the electronic health records.
“If we in the state of Washington have the distinction, or the honor, of being guinea pigs in this electronic records rollout we just have to be certain that the issues that we have seen do not happen again at any other place in this country,” said Rep. Newhouse. “If these issues exist, and obviously they do, they have not been addressed fully. We have got to be certain that we’ve got this right, in Spokane, in Walla Walla and until we do, we should not do this, in my humble opinion, at any other location in the country.”
