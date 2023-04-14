KENNEWICK, Wash.- Desert Hills Middle School has investigated the video of students and staff competing to lick a marshmallow cream off of plexiglass.
The school did not find the assembly as "an appropriate activity" with multiple students feeling uncomfortable as a result of the competition.
"This activity does not have district approval and will never be repeated in the future," said Superintendent Dr. Traci Pierce in a letter to DHMS families.
The investigation found the intent of the activity was "innocent and not ill-intended" and there is no reason the suggest organizers or participants used the activity for grooming.
Kennewick School District says having the activity occur showed "a lack of sound discernment and good judgement."
DHMS Principal Casey Gant offered a statement to share with families after the incident took place at his school.
"On behalf of Desert Hills Middle School, I would like to apologize for the activity that took place during our recent assembly. As building principal, I take ownership for the events that occur in my school, and I recognize the impact that this situation has had on our school community. I am committed to the safety of our students and staff and will ensure that all future activities meet the highest professional standards and adhere to district policy. Again, I apologize that this incident occurred and for the negativity brought to the Desert Hills community."
KSD says it is taking action to correct the issue, but due to confidentiality, no further information will be released.
