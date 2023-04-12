KENNEWICK, Wash.- A video of students and faculty competing in a competition at Desert Hills Middle School is drawing questions of whether or not the activity was sanitary or appropriate for the school to host.
The video shows students and staff on opposite sides of plexiglass licking whipped cream in a race.
"If you are just looking at it, not necessarily knowing, what's going on, to me it kind of reminds me of like a bachelorette party game," said April Jordan, a middle school parent. "I don't really know, how even once you have said it out loud, it seems like a good idea."
Jordan says the video was filmed at a fundraiser hosted at the middle school.
The Kennewick School District says it is taking action to address the situation.
"This activity does not reflect the high standards we hold for our staff members as outline in district policy," the district said in a statement. "The content is highly concerning, and the situation is currently being investigated."
