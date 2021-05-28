Desert Lawn Memorial Park has annual Memorial Day services

KENNEWICK, WA - Thousands of local veterans will be honored this weekend at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick with a public service on Monday, May 31 at 11 am in the Veterans Section of the cemetery.
Rattlesnake Mountain Skydiving will start the service with a demonstration jump featuring a patriotic banner and colored smoke. All three of the skydivers are veterans who served in the Army, Marine Corp and Navy. This is the second year that Rattlesnake Mountain Skydiving has honored our veterans in this way.
“With services being restricted last year during Covid, Mueller’s wanted to find a unique way to honor our local Veterans," said Jon Schwarder, drop zone owner for Rattlesnake Mountain Skydiving. "They reached out to us and we were thrilled to participate. We are excited do it again this year. As veterans, we know what it’s like to serve and we want to make sure those who served are never forgotten.”
Veterans of Foreign War Post 6785 is conducting the service that will last about an hour. Wreaths will be laid honoring all of our fallen heroes.
Desert Lawn Memorial Park is the home to The Veterans Memorial Roll Call wall which is the only monument in the Tri-City Area of this kind. Built in 1997, it has the names of over 3,000 local veterans that are buried at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. The original wall plates were completely filled this year and PMI Construction built a new wall this spring that should allow this tradition to continue for many years to come.
The wall was the brain child of Jay Mueller, Air Force Veteran who served during the Vietnam conflict, and the co-owner of Desert Lawn Memorial Park. He was very touched by the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C. and wanted to do something to honor local veterans in the Tri-Cities. Hundreds of people visit the wall annually and leave flowers, messages, coins and other remembrances.
“The annual engraving of names and construction of the wall has cost us in excess of $100,00 in the 24 years we have had it,” Mueller said. “We provide the engraving free of charge to our families. Honoring our veterans is that important to our family.”
The names of 160 local veterans who have passed away between May of 2019 through April of 2021 will be read by Frank Kumzak, a Navy Veteran and long-time member of the Mueller team. Eighty-eight of those names were added to the Veterans Memorial Roll Call wall in May of 2020 the other 72 were added this year.
“I remember listening to my grandfather’s name read at the Memorial Day Service in 2013," said Amy Coffman, daughter of Jay Mueller and the speaker for Monday’s service. "I never understood how significant this wall was until that very moment. We take our kids to the wall and show them the names of our family members and friends.”
Local Boy Scout Troops 126 & 2020 will place small flags on every veterans’ grave on Saturday morning. The Boy Scouts have provided this service for over 30 years.
“We feel it a sacred privilege to help place flags on veterans’ graves during Memorial Day Weekend," said David Cannon, a leader with Boy Scout Troop 2020 said. "It helps teach the Scouts the importance of those who served our country.”