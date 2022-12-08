PASCO, Wash. — The Desert Plateau Neighborhood is hosting its annual Luminaria on December 17, offering miles of decorated homes and light displays for the Tri-Cities to come observe. The tradition has been ongoing since 1985, according to the press release.
The luminaria goes from Burden Boulevard and Argent Road to Road 36 and Yuma Drive. Over 20,000 lighted candles in bags line the path past hundreds of homes. If you drive, make sure to be slow and watch for pedestrians. If you walk, park along the unlit section of Horizon Drive in order to keep from blocking the view.
