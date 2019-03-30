KENNEWICK, WA- Destination Imagination is a competition held all across America that allows kids to compete in innovation and improvisation.

"It's kind of like an improv comedy show meets science fair meets like an arts festival but all created by kids," said. Lindsey Holdren the affiliate director event.

This year was the first time the Tri-Cities has hosted this event and it brought schools from all over the state. One team from Redmond, Washington, Team 2020, centered their performance around first generation college students. With the team being filled with future first generation college students they felt like this was the perfect chance to get their message out.

"We are first generation students and we really do have a connection to what we are informing others about," said 2020 team member Abril Martinez. "And so we do want others to know about it because it's something that has impacted us and we know that others don't know much about it."

In addition to their performances the team created a website to help first generation college students. The website is https://bethefirsttocollege.com