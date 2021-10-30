Detectives Investigate Deadly Shooting at 4th and Chestnut in Yakima

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA- A deadly shooting in Yakima on 4th Ave and Chestnut Ave leaves a man dead.
Around 5:30am a male called 911 and said that "subjects in a car shot at him and his friend" the man reported that this friend had been shot in the leg.
Patrol officers located unconscious Joey Cantu, a 34-year-old Yakima resident in the west alley of 4th avenue and chestnut avenue with a gun shot wound in his leg.
Officers performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived but Cantu was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family has been notified and there is suspicion this might be gang related
Detectives are still looking for suspects of the shooting, if you have any information please call YPD at 509-575-6200.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.