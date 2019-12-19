MOSES LAKE, WA - Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) arrested two Moses Lake men on Wednesday, seizing meth and cash and recovering a stolen vehicle.

INET and the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team served a search warrant at a Moses Lake home in the 7900 block of Stanley Road Northeast at 5 a.m., for the second time over the past 37 days.

More from this section

Authorities arrested Andrew J. Gilbert Jr., 38, and Pete Lopez, 36, for suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver in a school zone.

Detectives found meth, cash, and a stolen 2005 Nissan Murano on the property.