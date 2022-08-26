TOPPENISH, Wash.-
The Washington State Department of Transportation announced a planned detour around US 97 south of Toppenish due to emergency work to replace a damaged culvert starting Friday evening, August, 26th.
On Tuesday, August, 23rd, a blocked culvert caused water to pool and the embankment to erode.
On Friday road crews will replace the damaged culvert.
According to the Department of Transportation, drivers heading south towards Goldendale will be able to access US97. Drivers travelling north to Toppenish will have to use a detour from US97 onto Rocky Ford Road to Meyers Road, to SR22 and then back onto US97.
The detour route will be clearly marked and will be about four miles long.
