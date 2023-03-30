SELAH, Wash.-
Detours will be in place on I-82 between Selah and Yakima on Monday, April 3 for bridge cleaning work.
Crews will be cleaning the eastbound sections of the Yakima and Naches River bridges between Selah and Yakima from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. according to a Department of Transportation press release.
Drivers heading from Selah to Yakima should follow the detour signs to Rest Haven Road and turn around. Drivers should plan for extra travel time. Access from Selah to N. 1st in Yakima will remain open.
Crews will be cleaning bridges in the westbound lanes from Tuesday, April 4 through Thursday, April 6 and drivers should expect minor delays in the area according to the Department of Transportation's press release.
