UNION GAP, WA – As construction crews work to improve access to South Union Gap, travelers will notice their commutes affected during the coming months.

Nighttime closures are planned in June on Interstate 82 between the Valley Mall Boulevard and South Union Gap exits. A full 30-day closure of this section is planned in July and August. During the highway closures, a signed detour will direct travelers through Union Gap. Message boards along the highway will notify travelers in an advance of traffic revisions. Businesses and homes, including those near Fullbright Park and Leisure Hill Drive, will remain accessible.

This project will improve access to and from I-82 and Union Gap, provide efficient connections to local roads, and improve traffic flow. Community members, local businesses and other users of the I-82 corridor in the Union Gap vicinity are invited to an open house to learn more about the project and construction details.

I-82 South Union Gap open house information

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., May 9, 2019

Where: Union Gap School, 3201 4th Street, Union Gap

Details: Washington State Department of Transportation staff will be available to answer questions, and poster displays will provide more details on the detours. No formal presentation will be provided; community members can stop by any time during the event.