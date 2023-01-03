HEPPNER, Ore. - The Heppner community mourned the loss of three of its own on December 30, when a head-on collision between a couple in their 70s and a 27-year-old woman killed all three.
The 27-year-old, Kellie Nelson, was a single mother, volunteer firefighter and a twin sister. Her mother, Alita Nelson, told NonStop Local that Kellie had been volunteering since high school. She was a volunteer and leader for 4H and FFA in high school, eventually joining volunteer wildland firefighting crews.
Kellie Nelson moved on to college to get her Bachelor's in GIS mapping. Her mom said she was working at Morrow County Grain Growers and getting her master's degree before she died.
On top of her already loaded schedule, Nelson was also the mother of a 7-year-old son and regular volunteer at two different fire agencies, the Heppner Fire Department the Morrow County 4H. Both agencies are accepting donations.
The Heppner Fire Department is comprised of 22 volunteer members, two of which are women, according to Fire Chief Steve Rhea. The team has weekly drills, which Kellie held the second highest attendance in. Rhea said she would respond to calls day and night, as long as she wasn't working, leading to 205 logged calls in 2022.
Chief Rhea told NonStop Local that he had known Kellie since her family had moved to Heppner. He noted her great work ethic and how fun she was to be around. Rhea described Kellie as strong-willed and outgoing, saying she was definitely opinionated and let it be known.
The male volunteers had a tendency to protect Kellie, according to her mother. They treated her like a sister even when she got mad about it. But Alita reports that Kellie had no problem getting her hands dirty, even if her fellow volunteers didn't want her to.
Nelson was driving on Highway 74, just four miles from her parents' house when the collision occurred. The couple in the other car had been family friends of the Nelson's, according to Alita Nelson, as the small community was pretty closely-knit. Relatives have reportedly reached out to the Nelson family already, checking if they need support, and vice versa. The couple likely watched many of Kellie's high school sporting events, like volleyball and wrestling, because of grandchildren around her age.
Kellie would be devastated that others lost their lives in the accident too, according to her mother. That's the kind of person she was.
Following the crash, Nelson's parents told NonStop Local they will be adopting her 7-year-old son. The four of them had lived together.
