WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.-
The Walla Walla Department of Community Health was notified of blue-green algae being discovered at McNary National Wildlife Refuge by the Department of Ecology.
Cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae (toxic algae), can be harmful to people and deadly to animals. Because of the toxic levels, the US Fish and Wildlife Service has closed the lake out of caution for those planning to visit.
Toxic algae can kill pets, animals and waterfowl. However, it can also make humans extremely sick. People and animals can be exposed to toxic algae by swimming or doing other things in the water, drinking the water breathing tiny droplets of water or eating fish/shellfish from the contaminated water.
Symptoms of exposure include stomach pain, headaches, neurological symptoms (such as muscle weakness and dizziness.) vomiting, diarrhea and liver damage.
McNary visitors are asked to not swim, fish, boat or drink the water. As well as avoid water activities until the area is further tested for toxins.
Typically, the toxins remain in the water one week after the bloom disappears.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
