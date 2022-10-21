RICHLAND, Wash.-
Washington State University Tri-Cities MOSAIC Center for student inclusion, the Dreamers Club, and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host a Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration on November, 1.
The event is open to the public and will feature pre-made alters and a community alter for attendees to add pictures or mementos of their loved ones.
The celebration is in the Student Union Building on the WSU campus from 5-7 p.m. and features food trucks, baked goods, arts and crafts, and performances by the Chiawana High School Mariachi Band.
