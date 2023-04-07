Chief Clary at Coffee with a Cop

RICHLAND, Wash. - Chief of Police Brigit Clary has decades of law enforcement experience under her belt all over the northwest. It's long been a goal to make it eastward and at this point she's just over a year into the job.

Richland Police Chief Brigit Clary has lead the department through quite a few big crimes, already. Namely, the Fred Meyer shooting that happened in early 2022.

"We've been busy," said Chief Brigit Clary. " A lot to do. I feel like we haven't stopped to take a breath."

In her role she is working to keep the staff grounded and happy to be at work. She says that leads to better service for the community, as a whole. Personally, she says she spends as much time outside as she can in eastern Washington's abundant sunshine.

RPD to participate in 30X30 initiative to advance women in policing

According to the 30 by 30 Initiative only 3% of leadership roles in police work are women. That puts Chief Clary in a tiny percentage of law enforcement officers around the nation. She made history as the first-ever female to lead RPD.

"It doesn't define me but I have to also recognize that it is important for young women and girls to see women in leadership positions. Maybe they'll have a thought they wouldn't normall have, that they see someone in that position and think, oh I could do that, too."

