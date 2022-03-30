WALLA WALLA, WA - The chief of the Walla Walla Police Department is a bonafide family man who is about to have a lot more time to spend with them. He has four kids and 12 grandkids that will be keeping him busy when he hangs up the badge on April 30th.
Chief Scott Bieber started his adult working career in a very different job. He was a seventh grade teacher and coach before switching into law enforcement. He served for nearly four decades with the last ten being in Walla Walla.
He discusses some of the cases that have stuck with him over the years, what it means to be a leader and why he loves the Walla Walla Valley (spoiler, it has nothing to do with wine).
Click the video to find out more about him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.