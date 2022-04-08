YAKIMA - Diaper Drives have been popping up around the Yakima Valley the last few weeks thanks to a grant from the Washington Department of Commerce. Families with children three and younger can get free baby supplies like diapers, baby wipes, baby ointment and more.
The diaper drives were made possible through the Washington Diaper Bank Project Grant. The Department of Commerce set aside $5 million dollars to give to local agencies to distribute baby products to people in need. This number is broken down into $2.5 million for 2022 and $2.5 million for 2023.
Triumph Treatment Services received $715 thousand from the grant. This breaks down to $357,500 to buy supplies for 2022 and $357,500 to buy supplies for 2023.
Triumph Treatment Services is now asking for local organizations to sign up to help distribute these baby products to the community.
OIC of Washington is one organization that signed up to do so. They will be hosting diaper drives every Friday from 9a.m. to noon at the Henry Beauchamp Jr. Community Center. The address is 1211 South Seventh Avenue.
The Community Service Director for OIC of WA, Adrianne Garnerm said they've made the process as simple. When you arrive they give you a link to register for what you need. Anyone in the community with a child three or younger can receive the help - legal status doesn't matter.
"There are no barriers to this program," Garner said.
Garner added that after two years of dealing with a pandemic, there's a large need for services.
"When you don't have any financial resources you don't have a job and you're trying to make a decision between feeding or diapering your baby this is just one additional way to help," Garner said.
Friday morning, OIC held their third diaper drive. Garner said so far they've registered about 150 people.
Community member Elizabeth Hernandez went to pick up diapers at the drive Friday morning and she told me she's glad the services exists.
"Help for my grand kids and all the services and resources that the community has to provide I'm very thankful," Hernandez said.
Single mom Elena Diaz was on her way to buy diapers this morning, when her friend told her about the diaper drive.
"I took the chance and I just came here," Diaz said.
With everything going up in price, Diaz said having this resource really helps and she wish more people knew about it.
"We have to spend a lot of money like such things as diapers, necessities, gas money, bills, and I feel like taking a least one stress off is good for us," Diaz said.
Other organizations working to distribute baby products include Yakima Pediatrics, Department of Children, Youth, and Families in Yakima, Toppenish, and Sunnyside, EPIC Head Start, EPIC Migrant Program, Life Choices, Lincoln Avenue Medical Clinic, Mckinney Vento & Ram Landing, Salvation Army of Yakima, Save the Children, Stanton Alternative Childcare, Yakama Nation Nak Nu Weesha, Yakima Union Gospel Mission, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services in Yakima and Sunnyside and the Yakima School District Grad Program.
You can contact these organizations to find out how to get these products.
OIC of Washington said they also have rent or utility assistance. For help with this you can call (509) 452-7145.
"We just want to get resources out there to families if they need them there is no reason to go hungry, go without utility service, rent service or services for babies," Garner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.