OKANAGON-WENATCHEE NATIONAL FOREST, WA - Fire crews are still making progress on the Schneider Springs Fire, burning just outside Naches.
This weekend's rain helped... But just how much?
Since the fire started, fire crews from all over the country and even parts of Canada have come over to help put it out.
The incident command fire crew says the rain did help, but it didn't make a significant difference because of the dry weather and this false sense of security.
"You know it's the end of September and these guys have been going hard since July and they're tired" said Dean Lange, Operations Section Chief for the Schneider Springs Fire. "As tired as they are and as long as the season has been, they're digging deep and they are doing tremendous work for us."
Fire crews say they need a season ending event such as a heavy rain or snow fall to really put out the fire for good -- so right now camping in the forest -- even if it looks green could be potentially dangerous
"The fringe area is what's dangerous" said Lange. "You think well I'm out of the burned but you know the fire burns underground also, so with tree roots and vegetation and all that kind of stuff. So I would stay away from the fire perimeter as well."
A positive aspect, they say the smoke levels will remain low.
"I would think that the smoke will never get as bad as it was" said Lange. "I think that the burning will be moderate, so smoke conditions will never be as bad as they were this summer."
Fire crews have lifted more restrictions today with roads and residential cabins but are still asking people to be aware of the crews working in the roads.