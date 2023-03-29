Digital Navigator Program to connect veterans with phone, internet services

WASHINGTON-A grant-funded program is providing eligible veterans and their families connections to their earned benefits, healthcare and services. The Digital Navigator Program will provide veterans with a kit that includes a smartphone with two years of talk, text and data through T-Mobile and a Samsung Chromebook.
The program is funded by the Washington Department of Commerce to focus on veterans in underserved rural areas, elderly veterans, veterans of color and veterans participating in higher education or apprenticeship programs.
Digital Navigators and staff from the Department of Veteran Affairs will provide assistance with intake forms and skills training as part of the Affordable Connectivity Program. Assessment will also guide veterans to resources that benefit them according to skill level, needs and lifestyle.
Eligible parties include veterans, active-duty military, reserve members, National Guard members, family in the same household as a qualified veteran or family currently getting benefits from a deceased or Active Duty servicemember.
Households must also live at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guideline for their household size.
Appointments are required to enroll in the Digital Navigator Program.
