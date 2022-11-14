CHICAGO, Ill.-
People can now add stuffing pants to their Thanksgiving shopping lists. Kraft Heinz is bringing back its Stove Top Stuffing Pants to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the stuffing this holiday season.
"After listening to our fans and hearing the demand to bring comfort to the Thanksgiving dinner table, we are thrilled to bring back our Stuffing Pants this year," said Martina Davis, Associate Director of Marketing, Kraft Heinz.
The bright red sweats come in turkey, chicken, pork, cornbread, savory herb, and traditional sage flavors and feature:
360 degree stuffin'-stretch technology
An extra-wide waistband
An extra-large cargo pocket
Stove Top Stuffing Pants will be available for a limited-time only, starting November, 16, on Amazon for $24.90.
"We understand that one of the most important parts of holiday dinners is comfort and convenience, so we are excited to launch our stuffing pants to make Thanksgiving fun and allow you to enjoy life's special moments with friends and family," Davis said.
