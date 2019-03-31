WEST RICHLAND, WA - In late April West Richland residents will have a chance to vote in favor or against a new police station. One local business, JD Diner, hosted a fundraiser for the "Back the Blue" campaign, a campaign all about voting in favor for the new police station.

JD Diner decided to donate 20% of all their sales this weekend to the campaign. JD Diner has a reputation of treating customers like family and since some police officers are customers, they felt as though they were helping out family.

"Who are we going to call if something happens to us, they are the first ones we would call," said Annie Lee the diner's co-owner. "They always do what they have to do for our community and so we thought we would do what we could to help out."