KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-
The Washington State Patrol responded to a disabled vehicle fire on Eastbound I-90, near milepost 76 on Sunday.
The semi-truck driver, a 65 year old British Columbia man, observed smoke from his trailer and pulled onto the right shoulder.
The trailer was disconnected from the tractor before becoming fully engulfed in flames.
When the State Patrol responded there were visible flames from the semi trailer.
The roadway was blocked for 17 hours and 48 minutes as crews extinguished the fire and cleared the road.
The trailer was a complete loss, however, the tractor was undamaged.
No injuries were reported and I-9O east is now open.
