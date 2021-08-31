FINLEY, WA - Friend and fellow disc golfer of Bo Zlatich, one of the victims of the Tri-Cities crime spree last week, organized an disc golf event to raise money for Bo.
"Bo is a really great guy. He's always trying to help other people." said Justin Guilliam, Tri-City Disc Golf Club president and an administrator of Facebook group, Windy Cities Disc Golf.
The event will be this Sunday starting at 10am for registration. The actual tournament begins at 11:15am.
You must bring your own partner and pay $30 per team. All proceeds will go to Bo Zlatich.
"Bo lost everything in that fire, including his grandfather (Emil "Bob" Zlatich) and almost his father (Emil "Rob" Zlatich III). We are just trying to help Bo, who's been such a help to us." said Guilliam.
Guilliam emphasized how much of a tragedy and loss this is for the community.
"The Zlatich family were such great people. I've known them for almost 16 years because one of my good friend's first job was sat Zips." said Guilliam.
Zips was formerly owned by Emil "Bob" Zlatich.
"Bo Bo, we love you buddy. We want to help you! Your disc golf family is here for you my friend!" said Guilliam in the event Facebook post.