During quarantine, disc golfers have found a niche. They can social distance and get exercise without risking their health. You only need a couple of discs and four out the five courses in the Tri-Cities are free.
Some play just for fun, but there's more on the line for others.
It's not all just fun and games for Tri-Cities professional disc golfer Tyler Porter. Porter is sponsored by Prodigy Disc as of February, and this is just the beginning for the 20-year-old.
"By 2022, I'd love to be playing on tour," says Porter.
There is some fun involved -- Porter started playing at age 5 and never looked back.
"I fell in love with the sport," says Porter. "I'm going to play until I can't play anymore"
He is the youngest of a handful of local professionals, but just one of many disc golfers in the area. Chris Muller is 47 years old and started playing after college.
"I've lived in several states and played between 150-180 courses probably," said Muller.
They are different levels and ages, but both a part of the growing disc golf community.
"All ages can play," says Muller. "My dad is in his 70's and plays every morning in Pasco."
Disc golf is also a great quarantine activity.
"You're getting outside," says Porter. "It's not a contact sport, so you don't have to be face to face."
"Even if you are playing in a group," said Muller, "it's pretty easy to stand 6' away from your partner. It's also important to keep your immune system strong. I have diabetes, so I might be high risk, but at least I'm doing what I can to keep my immune system strong to fight it if it does come around."
Porter has been using the summer to travel to tournaments, recording his first ever win in the Advanced Division. He marked an ace in the same tournament. All of this is gaining exposure for his dual threat of throwing side arm.Porter continues his 'Summer Tour' and Chris continues to take advantage of the weather and free courses in the Tri-Cities. As advocates of the sport, both Chris and Tyler say that no matter what level or age, they'd love to see more people out on the course.
"When i went up to Idaho and won the tournament at the Master's Cup," said Porter, "they asked me to put on a side arm clinic. It's very humbling to me to see other people to see my game play and appreciating it."
Other Links: https://www.pdga.com/