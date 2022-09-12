Discovery Early Learning opens up this school year in the YSD

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima School District opened a new early learning center this school year combining 16 different sites spread out across the city for early learning last year.
"The reality is children's brains are 90% developed by the time that they are 5-years-old and so there's a lot of things that can happen in that time frame and we're structured to be able to help promote that growth and make sure they're on the right track," said Dr.Jamie Johnson the Principal at Discovery Early Learning Center.
Discovery Early Learning is combining many of the district's sites into one, having both DEL and Hoover be the only two early learning schools in the district.
"Not only do we teach them the academic skills but we really work on the social skills as well so it's everything from in our ECAP programs," said Dr. Johnson. "We do a family-style meal so that's really looking at kids like 'thank you, can I have more? please' so we're working on those social skills."
Discovery Early Learning is designed for children ages 0 to 5-years-old to get foundational learning skills before kindergarten.
"It helps that when they go to kindergarten they already got a base to build on," said Dr. Johnson. "What we're finding is that when kids come into kindergarten and they don't have that base to build we're filling in gaps."
DEL has 10 classrooms and 6 of those have full-day classes funded by state early childhood education and assistance programs. Some focus specifically on students who have autism and other special needs and every classroom has a teacher who speaks both Spanish and English.
"It's truly about helping them learn how to problem solve," said Dr. Johnson. "How to share what they're feeling, express those things so when they do get older and go on in life they are able to have those skills, it's been practiced they know how to do those things."
YSD also offers bus routes for families that can't take their kids to the new school, and the ECAP program DEL offers is free.
Dr. Johnson told me they are trying to help find students in the school district that would be able to take advantage of this program.
"We do child find events," said Dr. Johnson. "We'll be doing one this spring with the ESD we're lucky enough to partner up with them because we're truly trying to set up programs where families come to us and we can figure out where they need to go."
Dr. Johnson wants to encourage parents who have children under 5-years-old in Yakima to call Discovery Early Learning and ask questions if they are curious about the new school.
"We've all gone to school for this we're all trained professionals, we love kids and we're here to see them succeed and we're here to see them do well," said Dr. Johnson.
If you would like to find out how to you can sign up your kid for Discovery Early Learning:
Discovery Early Learning
Phone: 509-573-5980 | Fax: 509-573-5990 |
Address: 2810 Castlevale Rd. Yakima, WA 98902
