Discovery Lab School in Yakima School District will turn into a early learning center 

YAKIMA, WA - After 25 years, Discovery Lab School in the Yakima School District is now transforming into an early learning center.
The school was originally created to challenge students and their learning capabilities by having a smaller learning environment. Now, the school will be transformed for preschoolers in the Yakima School District in Fall 2022.
"The need to establish an early learning center combined with declining enrollment and sound long-range physical manage means that now is the time to reconfigure grade levels at discovery lab," said Dr. Greene. "It will now become the early learning site of the Yakima School District effective fall of 2022."
The announcement to staff and families by Superintendent Dr. Trevor Greene was made on March 17, 2022.
One Discovery Lab parent was particularly upset with the closure of the school because the one-on-one learning style has helped her son.
"He's bouncing back and forth between you know being a happy kid and being extremely depressed," said Leola Braden. "He has just started making friends and now he doesn't continue school with them because everyone is going to be going to different boundary schools."
Braden said her son has ADHD and the extra help he was getting in the classroom was helping a lot.
"A lot of these kids don't do well in their neighborhood schools and that's what makes this school, discovery lab so different because these kids are flourishing and still staying within the Yakima School District to flourish," said Leola Braden, Discovery Lab Parent. "Where is if you remove them from this environment, put them back into their neighborhood schools they're not going to succeed again."
Discovery Lab School does plan on finishing the end of the school year but will have to relocate students next school semester based on their address. Braden said it would have been better if the school district had communicated its plans ahead of time.
"To my knowledge and to the people that I have spoken with, no communication to anybody about this," said Braden. "It was just all of a sudden here's what's happening."
This might cause Braden to move out of the Yakima School District to find a school similar to this.
"We're very highly considering moving, yes," said Braden.
If you would like to talk to someone about student placement at the Yakima School District, Kelli Riddle, Director of Enrollment, will be happy to schedule an appointment with you starting Monday, March 21, 2022. Please contact her at 509-573-7004 or by email at riddle.kelli@ysd7.org.
The remainder of the school year will continue, including assemblies, field trips, Honors Tea, the Shakespeare play, Band and Orchestra concerts, and 8th-grade promotion.
