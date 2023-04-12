YAKIMA, Wash.- Discriminatory flyers have recently been posted in downtown Yakima.
The flyers depict anti-LGBTQ+ imaging and messaging, as well as anti-Biden flyers with Nazi symbols on them.
It is unknown who the individual or group responsible for hanging the flyers is, but Yakima Pride president Joshua Hastings says that there are no "active threats" at this time.
According to Hastings community members have reported that a group has been contacting downtown businesses about hanging anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-drag posters.
Although there are currently no active threats Yakima Pride is encouraging drag troupes to take extra precautions and strengthen security during drag shows at local businesses.
