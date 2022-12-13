The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency firm FTX will testify before a congressional committee Tuesday, his first appearance under oath since FTX filed for bankruptcy roughly a month ago. Sam Bankman-Fried is scheduled to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with the company’s current CEO, John Ray III. Bankman-Fried has done several media interviews since his firm collapsed but has not publicly testified about what happened. He is expected to appear remotely from the Bahamas. FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when the firm ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.