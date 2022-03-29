KENNEWICK, Wash. —
An 8-year-old boy called 9-1-1 on Monday, March 28 to report a medical concern. The boy was in the car with his father on North Columbia Center Boulevard. Kennewick Police Department and Kennewick Fire Department responded, finding the man unconscious but still breathing. Drug paraphernalia was seen in the car.
The man was administered Naloxone, which is used to reverse opioid overdose. He then regained consciousness.
The man was treated at a local hospital. Upon release, he was booked into Benton County Jail for two counts of reckless endangerment.
The 8-year-old and his 9-year-old brother spent time in protective custody, when officers bought them lunch, clothes and shoes using the KPD Foundation Community Care Fund.
KPD said anyone can get Naloxone from a pharmacy in the state using the Washington Department of Health website.
“All of our officers carry [Naloxone] and if you choose to get it, the life you save could be a loved one,” said a KPD post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.