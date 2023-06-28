WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Residents can safely dispose of fluorescent bulbs for free at two locations.
Under Washington state law it is illegal to throw used fluorescent bulbs in the trash. According to a press release from the City of Walla Walla compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs), fluorescent tubes and HID (High-Intensity Discharge) lights contain mercury that can be harmful to people and the environment of disposed of improperly.
Where to dispose of fluorescent bulbs:
- Household Hazardous Waste drop-off site at the Sudbury Road Landfill (free disposal of up to 10 bulbs per person).
- Batteries and Bulbs at 632 S. 9th Ave. (free safe disposal and recycling offered).
