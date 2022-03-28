WASHINGTON - Distracted driving is dangerous, and has caused many deadly crashes in the evergreen state. When you're on the road you have to stay off the phone, it's the law.
Distracted driving could be any activity that takes away the attention of driving. This could be talking or texting on your phone, eating, talking to people in your car, or just getting directions from an app.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, any non-driving activity you engage in is a potential distraction and increases your risk of crashing.
"We have been seeing more collisions due to distracted driving, we know that people use it and use it at intersections as well," said Trooper Chris Thorson. "It is leading to collisions we know it as a fact."
According to The U.S. Department of Transportation, in 2019 3,142 people were killed in the United States because of distracted driving.
"Anytime you take your eyes off the roadway it's bad because that's not going to give you enough time to apply the breaks or stop in time," said Trooper Thorson. "So that's why we suggest just putting it away, that way you're not even tempted to use it."
According to WSP, 30% of deadly crashes in Washington are due to distracted driving.
Washington's cell phone laws went into effect in June 2010. If police see you holding your phone or texting while driving, they can pull you over and issue a ticket, the first offense could be around $130.
Trooper Thorson encourages passengers to speak up if they see the driver distracted.
"If you ride with someone and they're driving or using their cellphone just say hey," said Trooper Thorson. "Do a friendly reminder, do you mind putting that away or can I take the phone call or can I text for you? because it is dangerous for everyone else inside the vehicle as well."
In-state law, you can use your cellphone if it is hands-free, if you are parked and out of the flow of traffic, or if you're contacting emergency services... other than that you have to put your cellphone down before you start to drive.
