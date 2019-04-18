Distracted driving laws in the state of Washington

WEST RICHLAND, WA - April is national distracted driving awareness month, and efforts in the Tri-Cities have begun to monitor drivers.

Car crashes can happen almost everyday. In fact... nine Americans will die today and another 1,000 will be injured involving distracted driving accidents.

Five seconds is the average time your eyes are off the road while texting, which at 55 miles per hour, is enough time to cover the length of a football field.

To explain, Sergeant Ryan Boyce of the West Richland Police Department said, "If you are doing anything besides operating that motor vehicle, and what you are doing such as eating, smoking, tuning the radio, and that action is causing you to operate the vehicle in a unsafe manner, that is violating the dangerously distracted driving law and you can be cited for that."

West Richland Police Department recorded 17 infractions in four hours during a recent traffic emphasis.

But it is more than just sending and receiving messages.

According to a study by tech company Arity, 98% of drivers admit to having used their cell phones while driving on highways.

One in four drivers report being in accidents caused by distracted driving.

The "Dangerously distracted driving" law means a person who engages in any activity not related to the actual operation of a motor vehicle in a manner that interferes with the safe operation of such vehicle on any highway.

It is illegal for drivers to hold cell phones, access information, or watch videos while they are driving, stopped in traffic or at a stop light. Violators are charged $136 for the first offense and $234 for the second.

West Richland Police Department: http://www.westrichland.org/depts/police/