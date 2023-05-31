RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police responded to a truck that rolled down the hill from the lookout point on Queensgate Drive toward Gala Way around 10:30 p.m. on May 30.
RPD Officers and emergency personnel arrived on scene and found a truck on its side with a male driver trapped inside. The driver was taken out of the car and treated for minor injuries at the scene.
According to Richland Police the driver admitted to being distracted when they crashed. The driver was reportedly using his cellphone while trying to make a left turn and lost control, rolling about 220 feet down the hill.
Richland Police are reminding drivers of the dangers of distracted driving and warning everyone to put their cell phones away when driving.
