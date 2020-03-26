HERMISTON, ORE – In a coordinated effort among building principals and the IT department, Dr. Mooney has organized a Chromebook check out process for students without a device in the home.
On Monday, March 30, from 12 to 2 pm, the Hermiston School District main offices will be open for families to check out one Chromebook per household, enabling students to better access instruction resources on the district’s web site, www.hermiston.k12.or.us, and the iReady platform.
To keep families safe, the district asks walkers to observe the six-foot social distancing guidelines. If families drive to the district office, please wait in your car. A district staff member will come out to greet visitors and invite the next family in for the check-out process.
The district’s main goal at this time is health and safety of its students and families. HSD continues to monitor the situation and abide by the state’s guidance.