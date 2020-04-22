WALLA WALLA, WA - The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) issued guidance to all school districts across the state related to the grading of students during the extended school closure time period.

Consistent with the district’s established Distance Learning Guiding Principles, and OSPI’s recently-released Grading Guidance Publication, Walla Walla Public School’s grading framework ensures equity, access, and individual student/family circumstances are considered when assigning final grades. This approach ensures all students remain engaged and progressing with their learning during campus closures, while accommodating for barriers that may inhibit some students from participating fully in their learning.

For high school courses, students will continue to be graded on an A through D scale. However, in accordance with direction from the State, failing grades (F’s) must be replaced with an incomplete (INC), allowing students to recover credit at a later date. Pass/Fail, No Credit and other non-customary grading schemas will not be allowed pursuant to OSPI directive stemming from concerns around the long term post-secondary impacts. Concerns that alternative approaches may negatively impact scholarships, military recruiting, college athletics, and access to some colleges and universities drove this guidance.

For students in grade PK-8, districts retain complete decision-making related to grading and reporting. As already communicated to preschool and elementary parents, the district has transitioned to two, narrative-based reports that will be provided to parents in early May and at the end of the school year. These reports will address individual student learning, growth and accomplishments during the distance learning program.

Similar to high school grading criteria, WWPS middle school students will continue to receive traditional grades (A-D). After equity implications are considered, students may be assigned summer school or additional fall learning experiences if their distance learning engagement is not satisfactory.

According to Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith, Walla Walla’s approach to grades during this unprecedented time honors student commitment, while ensuring equity-related factors for each student and family are addressed.

“We expect students to remain engaged through the end of the year and our staff will do everything in their power to ensure our students remain on track for graduation, continue to earn credits and are ready to progress to the next grade,” said Smith.