HERMISTON, ORE – Following a successful week of drop-in Chromebook device check out, and the launch of Hermiston School District’s Distance Learning for All plan, HSD will offer device checkout Monday through Friday of next week (April 13-17), from 8 am to 4 pm, in the district office boardroom.
Families with more than one student in the school district, who have already checked out one device, may check out an additional Chromebook at this time.
“The district has received many inquiries from families with multiple students in the school district about checking out more than one device,” said Dr. Tricia Mooney, superintendent of schools. “Through the diligent work of our IT staff, we now have enough devices prepared for families to check out a second device.”
Teachers will be in contact with students and families, through email, text message, the Remind 101 App, phone message, postal mail and/or any of the other avenues teachers have used to communicate with their families this school year. To ensure students are best equipped and able to fully participate in distance learning through the end of the 2019-2020 school year, families are encouraged to stop by the district office and check out a device.